PF thug in military uniform

Editor,

Captured under a hidden camera.

This PF cadre is at Obama bus station in Chelston, dressed in an Army regalia with utmost impunity, this is the most respected uniform of the country.

The guy is publicly holding a bottle of beer and smoking chamba in an Army uniform with pf labels all over and a knife on the down pocket.

This is how Zambian Security Uniform has been reduced to under PF government.

I challenge the police to take action on this guy, this photo is evidence enough and I have mentioned were he is.

Clean this dirty in our country Mr Kakoma Kanganja were are you?