PF thugs attack another radio station

Police have fired tear gas canisters at Isoka radio station following PF thugs invasion in search of Hakainde Hichilema who was featuring live there.

Journalists and staff were left gasping for air.

PF thugs in their dictatorial state, took over the radio station and demanded that the program be cancelled.

They also wanted to skin Hakainde Hichilema alive, had they found him.

Isoka FM is currently off air due to PF thugs invasion and unlawful take over.

…inside ISO FM 93.5 chocked with unknown gas from PF thugs during HH radio program.