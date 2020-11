Charmaine Musonda attacked in Chilanga by PF cadres

UPND Chilanga aspiring parliamentary Candidate Charmaine Musonda and others have been brutally attacked by PF thugs.

Ms Musonda was preparing to go for a rally to be addressed by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

In the pictures below and s Mr Sikamikami and Nakachenje ward youth chairman Geshom Masaka after being beaten.

The PF cadres also stoke property from Ms Musonda.