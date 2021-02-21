PF thugs attack radio station in Mbala

PF thugs attacking radio station in Mbala where Harry Kalaba was being interview this evening
There is a story about Zairean President Mobutu Sese Seko which sums up the arrogance and gall required to ransack your homeland and not lose a night’s sleep. In an interview on American television the president was asked about the size of his personal fortune. Could he personally pay off his country’s multi-billion dollar debt? President Mobutu answered that theoretically that was possible – but how could he be sure he would ever get his money back?
Today Zambian’s should be asking themselves just that question, how can we ever recover the billions stolen from the treasury?
