PF thugs in SWAT uniform

PF thugs in SWAT uniform

A ruling Patriotic Front thug IMG_7992

seen here wearing bullet proof vest designed for SWAT Teams(Special Weapons and Tactics team).

COMMENTS

    Tf 1 min ago

    He appears Congolese is this not preparation for bullets? But from whom? It’s only a scared person who would wear this gear!! So if these are PF Cadres, what are they scared of?

    Tf 16 mins ago

    He appears like a Congolese

