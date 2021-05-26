PF thugs ransack UPND homes

PARTY CADRES RANSACK SEVERAL HOMES IN JOHN LEING.

By Darius Choonya

A house used by UPND supporters for party mobilization meetings in Lusaka’s John Laing Compound has been ransacked by some suspected Patriotic front cadres.

The cadres are alleged to have also broken into over six other private homes, with several household goods damaged and stolen.

In an interview with Diamond News, one of the affected residents Janet Chikondo says she is now leaving in fear after what transpired.

Ms. Chikondi has called on police to intervene before the situation worsens.

And Police spokesperson has also confirmed the commotion in the area, which she says political party cadres clashed during what started as a door to door mobilization.

She however says calm has been restored in the area and officers have been deployed to monitor the situation.