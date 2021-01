Bowman Lusambo and Miles Sampa are busy beating and insulting people in restaurants and night clubs who are generally orderly and observing covid protocols, but they let these idiots breath into each other’ s dirty mouths like this, and just after being fed with nshima and chibuku.

Where is corona likely to be spread between a night club and in this parade of fools?

Its like in Zambia the corona virus is out active at night on night clubs and restaurants.