PF to arrest Mkombo for exposing evil tactics

PF to arrest Nkombo for exposing their scheme

The PF controlled Zambia Police have summoned Garry Nkombo over the recent video were UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s relative exposed how GBM, Richard Kachingwe and Chishimba Kambwili had schemed to stop the opposition leader from filing.

The plot of to charge Nkombo with criminal libel in what is a clear case of victimization of political opponents.

The PF are now known of using the police to persecute political opponents.

Once he appears Nkombo is likely to be detained for more than two weeks in deviance of the laid down law.