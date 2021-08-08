PF to shut Internet on election day

INTERNET TO BE SHUT DOWN ON ELECTION RESULTS DAY

The PF plans to shut down internet or selected social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp on the day of announcing results of the general elections.

The Ministry of Communication and Transport has already taken over critical functions of the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA).

ZICTA officials who have refused to implement the PF project have been removed entirely or ‘suspended’ from ZICTA.

Austin Sichinga (in the photo) is the gentleman spearheading the project. He has been moved from the ministry of communication and transport to Zicta. He has taken over as director for cyber security at Zicta. He reported for work last Friday. Tomorrow (Monday) he will start inducting his new staff at Zicta on what needs to be done on elections day.

As part of this move, Friday the 13th 2021 has been declared a public holiday. This is to make sure that institutions like banks? WesternUnion and others that will be affected by the internet shut down can not complain.