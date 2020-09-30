PF trying to frame Situmbeko Musokotwane in 48 houses scandal

PF tries to frame Situmbeko Musokotwane in 48 houses scandal

The 48 Housegate Scandal Take A New Twist As Musokotwane Is Caught Up In Web*

*By Dr. Joze Manda*

UPND Chairman for Economics and Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane as been implicated and caught up in a scandalous web of deceit and lies when he failed to explain how his new Charles Loyana, earned enough money to build the infamous 48 (now 51) houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

*Situmbeko Musokotwane is also the one who facilitated the employment of his nephew, Charles Loyana as a senior accountant in the Ministry of Finance.*

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that Musokotwane’s nephew Charles Loyana invested so much effort in trying to destroy Ministry of Lands records in an effort to delink the connection of the now infamous 51 houses between him and Situmbeko Musokotwane.

*Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has revealed that investigations which established allegations bordering on corrupt acquisition of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime against known suspects of the 51 houses, had been completed.*

The owners have been found and soon arrests are to be effected once the Director of Public Prosecutions gives consent. It is also alleged that the owner of the houses paid K1,060,000 cash in crisp banknotes from the Bank of Zambia for two sets of properties on which he built the controversial 51 houses.

Dr Musokotwane is currently a Member of Parliament for the Liuwa Constituency. He has been involved in public service for over 20 years during which he has served as Finance Minister and coincidentally, that is the same period his nephew Charles Loyana got employed at the ministry of finance.

Musokotwane also worked as a Special Adviser for Economics to the Late President Mwanawasa, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, Secretary to the Treasury, Deputy Governor at Bank of Zambia, and various positions as a Director at Bank of Zambia, including Director for Research.

He also has previously worked as a Consultant with the IMF, as well as an Economics lecturer at the University of Zambia. He holds a PhD in Monetary Economics from Kontsanz University in Germany.

Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane was first cited for corruption in 2011 when investigation where under that MMD had illegally printed money.

*_A statement by George Chellah on the 6th of December, 2011 (special assistant to the President on press and public relations then) stated that_*

_Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, the former Minister of Finance under the MMD government has disputed our factual account that the previous regime illegitimately printed money._

_Not so surprising, Dr Musokotwane has gone further to describe the facts laid bare by this office as “false, shameful and embarrassing.”_

_These are very serious charges from a man whose locus standi on this matter and many other oversights unearthed concerning the previous administration, is extremely hard to comprehend._

_Dr. Musokotwane seems to be acting like a very useful, but out of control spokesperson of a troubled group seeking to confuse the due process of law with politics._

_Nevertheless, his incessant outbursts provide helpful pointers especially to the investigators pursuing the many leads into the wrong-doing that went on under the previous regime. It shall soon dawn on him that there is nothing to defend about the many excesses of the past regime’s unpatriotic conduct._

_For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to make it abundantly clear that the biggest and most serious challenge facing Zambia today, whether Dr Musokotwane and his colleagues agree or not, is excessive greedy and corruption._