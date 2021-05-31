PF wants doctors fired

PF CALLS FOR THE FIRING OF DOCTORS ON GO-SLOW

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

The Patriotic Front has called for the immediate firing of all resident doctors who are on a go-slow.

PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has accused the doctors of working with a named opposition political party to bring down the government.

He adds that the resident doctors must not hold government to ransom as their earlier demands of payment of salary arrears to over 300 doctors has been addressed.

Resident doctors across the country have embarked on a go-slow demanding among other things promotion of doctors who are still receiving salaries of junior doctors.

Meanwhile RDAZ Secretary General Mukula Chikonde who was arrested on Sunday on the Copperbelt has been released.

Diamond TV

#NewsOnTheGo