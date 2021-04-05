PF will be shocked even after elections – NDC

THE PF WILL EXPERIENCE A SHOCK LOSS EVEN AFTER;

By George Sichula NDC COPPERBELT BOSS

1. Restricting International Observers

2. Switching off internet and banning phone calls across the country

3. Using police cadres to intimidate citizens

4. Using Cyber crime laws to intimidate & scare people

5. Beating and locking some influential politicians

6. Giving empowerments to women & youths.

7. Trying to manipulate the voters register and NRC.

8. Giving mealie meal and other materials.

The results HH will get this year will be unriggable. Results will make some thieves we know to go into exile to seek for political Asylum.

We are more than ready to protect both rural and urban vote.

King G