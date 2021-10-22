PF wins parliamentary by election

Dr Aaron Mwanza of the opposition Patriotic Front has scooped the Kaumbwe Parliamentary election after polling 6,633 votes against closest rival of the ruling United Party for National Development candidate Esnart Sakala who only managed 3,117 votes.

Daka Masauso of Socialist Party got 1835 votes, Wilbase of Democratic party polled 517, Tembo Listed Independent got 446 votes, Yunike Mwale independent got 191 votes and Party of National Unity and Progress polled 120 votes.

330 ballot papers were rejected as invalid and a total of 13,189 votes were cast.

Picture courtesy of Mayengo Nyirenda