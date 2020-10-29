PF’Bill 10 flops in parliament

The
Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 has fallen off in Parliament
The bill was being pushed by the government but hotly opposed by the church, civil society and opposition l.
PF needed 111 MPs to push through the bill which has been rejected by most Zambians. They only had 105 after buying two from the opposition.
The Bill to amputate the constitution was pushed mostly by Justice minister Given Lubinda.
COMMENTS
TABAKAPITE. GWAAAA, GWAAAAA, GWAAAAAaaa. KUYABEBELE.
Chinyenyenye nebo nshamupipe. If this is true,the dogs must start licking their backs. Stupid idiots, their fall has just begun.