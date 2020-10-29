PF’Bill 10 flops in parliament

2

The

Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 has fallen off in Parliament

The bill was being pushed by the government but hotly opposed by the church, civil society and opposition l.

PF needed 111 MPs to push through the bill which has been rejected by most Zambians. They only had 105 after buying two from the opposition.

The Bill to amputate the constitution was pushed mostly by Justice minister Given Lubinda.

