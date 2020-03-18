Pharmaceuticals hike prices of sanitisers, face masks

By Stanislaus Zulu

Zambian Pharmaceutical wholesalers run mainly by Asian businessmen have hiked life saving Coronavirus preventive tools in some cases by almost 200% or even more. Affected are such things as alcohol sanitizers that were previously costing about K5 per bottle to above K15 and face masks that were pegged at K80 but are now in the range of K500 a piece.

Citizens will now wonder why PF and Bowman Lusambo will only intervene on bulk buying of mealie meal than life and death facemasks and sanitizers, or do they want poor people to die like flies before they raid these wholesale pharmaceutical companies.