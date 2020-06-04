Photo focus on Chitotela’s constituency

*PHOTO FOCUS.*

Seen here is Our lady of peace School in Chibote of Pambashe constituency.

The area member of parliament is Tourism minister Ronald Kaoma Chitotela.

He has been seen and heard bragging of taking development to Pambashe constituency but after over 50 years of independence schools in his constituency still have no desks and innocent pupils sit on the floor while learning.

What sort of leaders do we have in zambia, meanwhile the minister recently purchased a 2019 brand new Range Rover when his voters children don’t have desks in class.