Photo of the day: 2021 voters

3

Photo of the day: 2021 voters

And these will determine the president of Zambia in 2021. Cry beloved country

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. No grade 7, 9 12 next year, schools to reopen in 2021
  2. To or not to alliance on 2021 ?
  3. Campaigns for 2021 started already – PF
  4. ECZ’s revised nomination fees for 2021 elections
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *