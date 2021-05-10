Photo of the day: ambassador Kenneth Maduma

Yesterday, I was privileged to visit veteran broadcaster and former deputy ambassador to Egypt Kenneth Maduma and wife in the Mungule chiefdom of Chibombo district.
Mr Maduma was kind enough to allow me share this picture.
Oh no, this picture has made me sob. What kind of pension scheme have we got in Zambia leaving veteran like this. It is a sorry site, it is so bad. Lungu please peleni pension money ku bene abashibombele. Ine nafuma mu PF because of this photo.
Ken Dooms has aged very fast. whilst his friend Frank Mutubila is still looking energetic. This photo speaks volume, better when you reach certain stage in life just retire to your farm and give space to kids in town. I look to time when I shall retire to my home village, Ku Kakoma.
