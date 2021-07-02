Photo of the day: HH following KK funeral from home

HH following KK’s funeral proceedings from home.
Hatred and hypocrisy is what PF knows better.
Topical madong dingo politics
UPND leader HH blocked from flying out of Lusaka to the Copperbelt to attend the funeral of Copperbelt Youth Chairman Bwalya Manenga.
HH was informed that could not allow him to fly into the Copperbelt apparently because President Edgar Lungu was also present in the province.
IF YOU ARE LEADING A NATION YOU HAVE TO RAISE ABOVE PETTY POLITICS DURING OCCASIONS LIKE THIS. CLOSE YOUR EYES AND NOISE AND PRETEND YOU ARE KIND IF YOU ARE NOT.
LET’S HONOUR KK BY SOWING SEEDS OF TOGETHERNESS!
COMMENTS
