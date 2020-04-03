Photo of the day: PF roads

Shakafuswa Shakafuswa Why post an old picture? what are your intentions? No wonder the government has put up toll gate to address such issues plus you may wish to know that Chingola /Solwezi road carries heavy equipment for the mines so such pottles are normal and they will be worked on. Shakas you are finished politically, you are a non entity. Leave politics to your son Chris who has got brains
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
Shakafuswa Shakafuswa Why post an old picture? what are your intentions? No wonder the government has put up toll gate to address such issues plus you may wish to know that Chingola /Solwezi road carries heavy equipment for the mines so such pottles are normal and they will be worked on. Shakas you are finished politically, you are a non entity. Leave politics to your son Chris who has got brains