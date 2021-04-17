Photographer Tukuta found with case to answer

Renowned Photographer, Chella Tukuta has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is alleged to have defamed Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya.

Lusaka Magistrate, Lameck Mwale delivering his ruling said the prosecution team had produced enough evidence to warran the accused to be placed on his defense.

In this matter Tukuta is alleged to have published defamatory remarks in form of a video on facebook against Ms. Siliya that she was a hooker and sells girls to high profile men for sex.

The matter has since been adjourned to 5th May, 2021 for defense.

#NewsOnTheGo