Photographer Tukuta found with case to answer

0

Photographer Tukuta found with case to answer

Renowned Photographer, Chella Tukuta has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is alleged to have defamed Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya.

Lusaka Magistrate, Lameck Mwale delivering his ruling said the prosecution team had produced enough evidence to warran the accused to be placed on his defense.

In this matter Tukuta is alleged to have published defamatory remarks in form of a video on facebook against Ms. Siliya that she was a hooker and sells girls to high profile men for sex.

The matter has since been adjourned to 5th May, 2021 for defense.

#NewsOnTheGo

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Defamation of Lungu, Kambwili’s found with case to answer
  2. Kabwe central looks like a swamp
  3. Dora Siliya continues attacking Tongas
  4. Minister Siliya insults Petauke residents for asking for boreholes
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *