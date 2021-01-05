Photos of the day: Luanshya town centre

Editor,
We are now planning to plant mangoes in this pot holes to save our cars…its easy to see a plant than those ditches….luanshya Town this is the road going at DC’S offices
THIS ZULU DOES NOT KNOW THAT IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE THE TRIBALIST GOVERNMENT DOES NOT SEND CDF AS IT DOES IN LUANSHYA CONSTITUENCE. ASK YOUR SELF- WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO IF THEY CAN NOT REPAIR SUCH DAMAGED ROADS IN THE MIDDLE OF TOWN? ONLY YOU ZULU WILL VOTE FOR THE MWANKOLES ALONE.
THE PEOPLE OF LUANSHYA MUST FINISH THE POLITICCAL CARRIER OF KAFUPI CHANDA WHEN HE FILES IN HIS NOMINATION AS MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ROAN/MPATAMATO CONSTITUENCE. YOU FINISHED OFF CHIBUYE DO IT FOR KA NATHAN TOO. IMAGINE HAVING AN MP OF A SCHOOL BOY LIKE CHANDA NATHAN IT IS AN INSULT TO THE PEOPLE OF ROAN AND MPATAMATO. IF HE CAN NOT FIX THOSE POT HOLES OUTSIDE HIS OFFICE WHAT CAN HE DO AS AN MP?
Lavu Zulu, u don’t hate tribalism.U hv never condemned hatred against Tonga people which the PF hv been championing.
Luanshya Municipal Council is PF-controlled with no Tonga councillors to sabotage development effort. Why can’t they do this work?
Serial Tribalist. Just condemn the council and it’s counsellors without talking about tribe.
In Southern Province, a number of towns have bad roads, in your shallow mind, is it because the counsellors are predominantly Tonga?
Failure is not because of tribe.
I’m sorry to speak to you in this tone. I hate tribalism, and I hate tribalists even more.
The road needs urgent attention.
Pabwato infrastructure
COMMENTS
