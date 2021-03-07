Photos of the day: Monze Namwala road

The road needs proper planning as it passes through a low flat land which gets flooded during the rainy season. Certain portions of road are weakened by the flooding waters which comes with strong current of water. The challenge is that the bridges along this road are very low and poorly designed with poor workmanship.
The country is facing a lot of challenges when it comes to roads. Most of the parts of our rural areas are facing poor road network especially during rainy season. With the heavy rains we are experiencing this year most of the gravel roads have been destroyed.
As a country we need to put our heads together and tackle developmental challenges we are facing in a united manner and effort. We need to plan long developmental goals not aligned to any political party but to be accountable to the Zambian people. I feel sorry for myself when people talk about regions and tribes. Foreigners and the developed nations have taken advantage of our tribal politics and wrangles and among ourselves. Instead of working hard to develop our country we spend much of our time discrediting one another with hatred and vengeance. Even if my tribemate ascends to position of authority that will not help me in anyway. Leaders are not leaders for tribes or regions but for all the Zambian people.
In order to develop our country we should start thinking independently and as one people created in the image of God Almighty. We should have love for one another and seeing every part of Zambia as belonging to us all. Tribal politics and selfishness have destroyed our nation. We are a very blessed nation with abundant natural resources and wealth yet we are poor and failing to sustain ourselves socially, politically and economically.
THIS ROAD HAS BEEN LUKE THIS AS FAR BACK AS I CAN REMEMBER.
YOU CAN LIST IT TOGETHER WITH LIVINGSTONE SHESHEKE, PEDCLE, MULILANSOLO, MPONGWE NGABWE, ISOLATED MUYOMBE TO LUNDAZI and KALULUSHI SHIMUKUNAMI TO SOLWEZI OR KASEMPA, KOLOMO DUNDUMWEZI ROADS.
THE LIST IS ENDLESS.
ONE WONDERS WHAT IS OF PRIORITY TO PEOPLE CONTROLLING THE COFFERS OF THE NATION.
ZAMBIANS, LET US LEARN AND SEE THE POSITIVE IN THE WAY THE PEOPLE OF DUNDUMWEZI VOTE.
THIS TIME AROUND VOTE LIKE DUNDUMWEZI FOR CHANGE.
COMMENTS
