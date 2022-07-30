Photos of the day: rare photo of Mumbi Phiri in jail

Incarcerated former PF Secretary General *Mumbi* *Phiri* listening to Mongu Mayor. This was at mongu prison in yesterday July 28th 2022
No matter how you look at it, even if HH was your husband or father or brother, what Mumbi Phiri and hundreds of other accused persons are being put through is not good. Indeed, Mumbi is high profile, but he is not the only one who is languishing in jail without knowing when the trial will be. This has been going on in Zambia ever since ma boyi took over the running of the country. No one seems to be interested in improving things.
When you are accused of murder in Zambia, you are not entitled to bail. Zambian law is serious. This is not America, where I know of streets in which every man above a certain again has killed someone or participated in a murder. Zambia is not South Africa where killing is done for fun. Mumbi will remain in jail until her turn in the long line comes.
In a democracy!!! And you seem to be happy with that?????
In a democracy!!! And you seem to be happy with that???? Democracy is not about the voting processes but rights
How many people have been arrested and charged with Capital offences? Its clear to any rational person that had Mumbi Phiri kept her mouth shut, as she has normally failed (even when she embarrassed ECL at a PF function at his Guest house in Lilayi/Chilanga wherein she was reported to have called him names publicly). She wouldn’t be in this debacle now.
PF Zealots think it’s being smart by parroting their way out of an issue.
As we speak, if the reports are true; ECL’s application to seek refuge in Canada has been rejected. That is a tell tale sign. She states that a “Well wisher” gave her the money after a visit to the US. When the PF was asked about their funding, they cried foul. Tasila was asked where she got the money to acquire assets in such a short time with little or no work record. She was mute (which is her prerogative at law until in court). But we live in an era where we are duty bound under Money laundering law to explain the source of our wealth. Its a crime to have wealth that you can’t explain.
So Mumbi Phiri is in prison on account of the statements she has made in public and at the time of her arrest, and there maybe other corroborating statements/fact that we may not be preview to.
My point is that cour cases take long. And Mumbi Phiri isn’t the only public figure charged with a capital offence. Let the system work. The very system every Zambian that isn’t important is subject to. Stop the parroting. Nawakwi should be cautious, given the manner she conducted herself prior to the elections. If I was her I would just retire from politics. Her peers she entered politics with have retired to allow other ideas flourish. We are tired of the same old song. Ba Mwamba give it bane, office of the former president. Mule lwila enchito? Namukula likeni abana ba bombeko nabena! You want to work until you start fighting for positions with abashikulu?
Lungu hasn’t pushed for that office. Stata or Chiluba’s homes haven’t finished, and Lungu publicly said he didn’t want a house to be built for him. Lungu ta kwata a knanwa? He has uttered his thoughts that show he true thoughts and its embarrassed him, now he has sent you to agitate the thought of an office to be his buffer? He is going to prison. The writing is on the wall.
ECL’s wife’s application to seek refuge (I meant to say)
Im sure you mean ” Let the system not work.” especially since you sound like a sadist
Someone of us will be arrested. This is what Davies Mwila predicted when PF lost power.
COMMENTS
