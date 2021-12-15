Pick N Pay gives workers K60 Xmas bonus

Pick and pay Zambia, has awarded each employee K60 Christmas bonus

After insulting workers with K60 per head as Christmas Bonus, Pick N Pay buys brand new Ford XLT for general manger (white boy) in picture. The two events happened on the same day.

Zambian labourers were told that the chain stole made losses so it can’t afford to give proper Christmas bonuses.

By the way these workers will be labouring and sweating it out on Christmas day while the GM will be in Cape town for holiday.