Pick N Pay gives workers K60 Xmas bonus

Pick and pay Zambia, has awarded each employee K60 Christmas bonus
After insulting workers with K60 per head as Christmas Bonus, Pick N Pay buys brand new Ford XLT for general manger (white boy) in picture. The two events happened on the same day.
Zambian labourers were told that the chain stole made losses so it can’t afford to give proper Christmas bonuses.
By the way these workers will be labouring and sweating it out on Christmas day while the GM will be in Cape town for holiday.
COMMENTS
That is what you expect from these multinational companies. they answers to all queries or situations if they pushed further they will bring in the effects of Covid-19 as reason for huge losses due disruptions in the supply chain. That is why our education system should be overhauled to produce wealth creaters instead of job seekers. Save from the little pay and invest in some profit making ventures. Only the top flight guys and girls make money from employment the rest are just kept in slavery bondage called EMPLOYMENT.