Pick n Pay starts closing up

PICK N PAY EAST PARK MALL BRANCH TO CLOSE NEXT MONTH
By Patricia Male
Leading supermarket retailer, Pick n Pay, will early next month close its east park mall branch.
According to information obtained by Phoenix News, the closure of the East Park mall branch is because of high rentals being charged and the impact that Covid-19 has had on the business.
And reacting to this development, Merchandisers Union of Zambia, a union formed to look into the plight of merchandizers through its Interim General Secretary, Raphael Chibwe is appealing to the relevant authorities to engage owners of shopping malls to revise the rentals which he says are high in order to save the jobs of the people.
Mr. Chibwe is also concerned that most of these workers are young people who will end up on the streets when the supermarket is closed.
Efforts to get Pick n Pay management to comment on this matter proved futile by broadcast time as they could not be reached.
This is what we asked PF to do as the most Attractive Party of Choice. Expect more companies closing businesses in Zambia due to the worsening economic situation among the people and the middle class is fast being wiped out if people to act very fast to kick out the once Mighty PF from power. Give them another 5 years at own risk and expect more job loses. The PF in its current form cannot borrow any where in the world they have made the country highly risk to lend. Only change of govt will save this country from total collapse. No one from PF govt is telling the nation how they are going mitigate the fuel supply situation because the agreement with Oil Marketing Companies came to end 30/06/21. We can’t have a situation where imports are coming in and no taxes are being paid. That is reducing govt revenue.
A collapsing Kwacha makes it very attractive to retailers like Pick n pay
Point the fingers at the real culprit – PF. This PFascist party has ruined the Zambian economy. Expect more suffering going forward, with or without PF. Zambians were incredibly stupid to vote for this bunch of incompetents in 2011. Now enjoy the pain of your mistakes!
Rentals are not the whole story. With a collapsing Kwacha, imported groceries are not affordable anymore. Expect many more import based retailers to close. Just look at how empty most malls are these days. Food Lovers is gone. Edgars is gone. Bye bye Pick-n-Pay!