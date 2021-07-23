Pick n Pay starts closing up

PICK N PAY EAST PARK MALL BRANCH TO CLOSE NEXT MONTH

By Patricia Male

Leading supermarket retailer, Pick n Pay, will early next month close its east park mall branch.

According to information obtained by Phoenix News, the closure of the East Park mall branch is because of high rentals being charged and the impact that Covid-19 has had on the business.

And reacting to this development, Merchandisers Union of Zambia, a union formed to look into the plight of merchandizers through its Interim General Secretary, Raphael Chibwe is appealing to the relevant authorities to engage owners of shopping malls to revise the rentals which he says are high in order to save the jobs of the people.

Mr. Chibwe is also concerned that most of these workers are young people who will end up on the streets when the supermarket is closed.

Efforts to get Pick n Pay management to comment on this matter proved futile by broadcast time as they could not be reached.

