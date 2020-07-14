Picking a Japanese Casino Site? Look Out for These Red Flags

When it comes to picking a Japanese online casino to play at, you may find that the task is harder than it appears to be.

Picking a casino site is much more than about just finding an online gambling platform to place your bet on, and then winning some – if you are lucky. While these online casinos have given online gambling enthusiasts in Japan the opportunity to play real money casino games in the safety and convenience of their home or while on the move, there are some precautions players need to be aware of.

Signing up with a rogue casino can easily become a nightmare – compromising not just your money but possibly your sensitive details as well. Exactly why players need to be more vigilant when selecting a casino site to join and play at.

Red Flags to Watch Out for When Picking a Japanese Online Casino

If you are ready for a fun and thrilling online casino gaming experience and wish to try winning some real money, you need to see to it that you play only at the best and safest casino sites. Spending time to research the best options available is always going to be well worth it. You can check for the best Japanese casinos right here at Casino Rank and start your journey. But whether you choose to just pick your choice from trusted casino review sites or research on your own, remember to be responsible and make an informed choice.

That said, there are some essential aspects one should take into consideration when picking an online casino to sign up with.

Below are some of the red flags and warning signs to keep an eye out, so you can avoid shady Japanese online casinos cloaked in great-looking websites.

Missing (or Non-Existent) Licenses

Before deciding whether or not the casino is worth your time and money, you should verify that it holds the appropriate licenses from recognized gambling commissions and regulatory boards. The gambling license is valid proof that the casino site is operating legally with fair games, and payouts are guaranteed.

Bonus Offers that Seem too Good to be True

If the offer seems too good to be true, chances are, it probably is. Casinos use bonuses to lure players, but not all huge bonuses can be beneficial for you. Sometimes big bonuses come with terms and conditions that make cashing out complicated, so you either end up spending more money than you should or not being able to take advantage of the bonus completely. Before you decide to claim a casino bonus, make sure you read the fine prints, including the wagering requirements and withdrawal limits, where applicable.

Lack of Contact Information and/or Customer Support

The most reputable online gambling sites will always have a dedicated customer service support that can be reached via live chat, email, and telephone number round the clock. This ensures players can get timely assistance and answers to their queries. The last thing you’ll want is a casino that will keep you waiting for a response after filling in a contact form with no other communication channels available for your urgent concern that need a solution.

Deposit and Withdrawal Limits

Before depositing real money funds, you may want to consider casinos with low deposit limits, particularly when you want to keep your gambling in check. In the same way, you’ll want to find out the withdrawal limits, as well as the cash out limits applicable, as these will usually vary from one casino to another. For instance, a casino site might set a limit so that you can only withdraw your winnings once you have at least ¥100 in your account. Some casinos may also limit you to withdraw a certain amount in one go or set a winning cap for their players.

Slow Payouts

Imagine that you have finished up with an incredible winning streak and you won a lump sum on video poker and you are just informed to wait for the money to arrive in your account. Then the days went on – weeks, and even months. Unfortunately, this is one of the most common online casino scams.

Stay away from Japanese casino sites that seem to have good support but not until it comes to paying out their winning players. The casino may start out paying on time. However, the payments gradually become more complicated and take a lot more time. If you come across a casino notorious for late payments, elaborate withdrawal processes, and ambiguous terms and conditions, you should seriously consider looking for another casino.

Bad Reviews

The internet and digital technology have proved to be advantageous to discerning punters as this has also meant that players can simply search the web and get the information that they need to help them make a smart decision when picking the casino site to sign up with.

When you find your prospective Japanese online casino, you should search for reviews on it. You want to see what existing players have to say about their experience while playing at the specific casino and take the content into consideration. While one bad review may not be an immediate cause of alarm, you should stay away from casino sites plagued with several negative reviews. Having a lot of positive reviews are likely to indicate that the casino is well-managed and one in which you can have a fantastic time playing.

Have Fun, But Don’t Forget to Gamble Safely

Online casino gaming offers unbeatable fun and excitement, and the chance to win generous jackpots and prizes. However, this can come at a cost, particularly when we talk about online safety. With new casino operators appearing on the scene from time to time, this means today’s Japanese players have more options than ever before. This also means that outright scams are lurking on the web.

Choosing a safe and quality Japanese-friendly online casino is easy once you know what to look out for. To ensure you have a pleasant experience while playing your favorite casino games online, play only at regulated casino sites, and don’t forget to have a bankroll management system in place. Overall, gambling responsibly is the key to a fun casino experience online.