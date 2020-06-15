Pictures of the day: PF organises protests

State house has paid some hungry people to march in fake solidarity with Bil 10 which aims at changing the constitution to give ruling party more powers.
You allow pf to protest but you stop youths from protesting.
Mwanya time will tell.
Lelo ni lelo , Mailo ni mailo why worry if u are clean , the reason is that some dirty deals occurred , a lesson to all leaders ,
Take you bill 10 to your grave. 2021 is the death year of PF. to be buried in August 2021.
COMMENTS
