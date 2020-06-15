Pictures of the day: PF organises protests

3

Pictures of the day: PF organises protests

State house has paid some hungry people to march in fake solidarity with Bil 10 which aims  at changing the constitution to give ruling party more powers.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Lukuku protests closure of media, dictatorship
  2. Compromised Musicians meet PF chair ahead of protests
  3. Kaizer Zulu apologises to MP he assaulted
  4. Who is protecting artists in this madness ?
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • comment-avatar
    James bond 007 9 seconds ago

    You allow pf to protest but you stop youths from protesting.
    Mwanya time will tell.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Tatilalungu 28 mins ago

    Lelo ni lelo , Mailo ni  mailo why worry if u are clean , the reason is that some dirty deals occurred , a lesson to all leaders , 

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    install 36 mins ago

    Take you bill 10 to your grave. 2021 is the death year of PF. to be buried in August 2021.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *