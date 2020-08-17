Pilato carpets Lusambo for misleading public on how to wear masks

Pilato writes

I am appealing to the Zambian public and the people of Kabushi in particular, please this is not the correct use of your face mask. This is misleading and must be pulled down.

Face masks are not chin guards, this billboard alone has the potential of misleading thousands of young people who may look at this picture as a demonstration of how to wear face mask. I do understand the Horrible MP is trying to appear better but this is dangerous to our people. Pull this rubbish down now