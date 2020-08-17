Pilato carpets Lusambo for misleading public on how to wear masks

Pilato writes
I am appealing to the Zambian public and the people of Kabushi in particular, please this is not the correct use of your face mask. This is misleading and must be pulled down.
Face masks are not chin guards, this billboard alone has the potential of misleading thousands of young people who may look at this picture as a demonstration of how to wear face mask. I do understand the Horrible MP is trying to appear better but this is dangerous to our people. Pull this rubbish down now
COMMENTS
Lungu would not dare reprimand Lusambo because Lusambo knows too many really bad crimes Lungu has committed as head of state. Lusambo is above the law and knows that Lungu is too weak to discipline him. What do you expect from the periphery if the centre cannot hold?
I am yet to see a dog bite its tail.
THE PERSON BEING ASKED TO INSTILL DISCIPLINE TO OTHERS LIVE IN A WORLD OF HIS OWN, IN THE WILDE