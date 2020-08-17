Pilato carpets Lusambo for misleading public on how to wear masks

5

Pilato carpets Lusambo for misleading public on how to wear masks

Pilato writes

I am appealing to the Zambian public and the people of Kabushi in particular, please this is not the correct use of your face mask. This is misleading and must be pulled down.

Face masks are not chin guards, this billboard alone has the potential of misleading thousands of young people who may look at this picture as a demonstration of how to wear face mask. I do understand the Horrible MP is trying to appear better but this is dangerous to our people. Pull this rubbish down now

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Police officer slapped for refusing to wear mask
  2. ‘Heavy fines for not wearing Covid masks will lead to police corruption’
  3. More punished, arrested for not wearing masks
  4. Patriotic Front victories fake, misleading
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 5
  • comment-avatar
    James Kapalu 1 hour ago

    Lungu would not dare reprimand Lusambo because Lusambo knows too many really bad crimes Lungu has committed as head of state. Lusambo is above the law and knows that Lungu is too weak to discipline him. What do you expect from the periphery if the centre cannot hold?

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    wise man 4 hours ago

    watchdog is the devil media full of fucking propaganders. ponyo ponyo hh-nkote yo-bally-a must selfishness and tribalism.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Go Away Lungu 7 hours ago

    I am yet to see a dog bite its tail.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Samlindo 10 hours ago

    THE PERSON BEING ASKED TO INSTILL DISCIPLINE TO OTHERS LIVE IN A WORLD OF HIS OWN, IN THE WILDE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *