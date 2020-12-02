Poland based company to sue Zambia for failing to pay back $70

POLAND BASED COMPANY TO SUE THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT FOR DEFAULTING ON THE BORROWED US $700 MILLION LOAN FOR PURCHASE OF ZNS UNIFORMS

A Poland based company called African Security Academy borrowed over US $700 million (at today’s exchange rate K14,700,000,000) on behalf of the Zambian government for the supply of the Zambia National Service (ZNS) uniforms.

Contract documents indicates that the PF regime illegally contracted this loan in July 2016, a month before the general elections when Parliament dissolved, which means there was no parliamentary over sight as provided in the constitution.

And by the way, the only person allowed to enter into loan agreements between the Zambian government on behalf of the Zambian people is the Minister of Finance, so since Parliament was dissolved, there was no Minister of Finance, so who authorized this illegal loan. Maybe that’s why PF wanted the Bill 10 so that ministers can continue in office.

According to the documentation, while this huge loan was borrowed on behalf of ZNS, the uniforms and other small items for this security wing were valued at US $47,197,120 (at today’s exchange rate K987,000), so the difference from US $700 million that was borrowed on behalf of ZNS uniforms and the actual cost of the uniforms is an accounted for.

So far, the PF regime has defaulted on this loan and African Security Academy of Poland are commencing legal proceedings against the Zambian people to recover this money, because they are the ones that borrowed on behalf of the Zambian government for the supply of ZNS uniforms.

These are some of the hiden loans that PF leadership is hiding from the Zambian people, IMF and other creditors because they are not even known by the Zambian Parliament.

Can you imagine what this money would have done in terms of job creation for the unemployed people if it had been pumped into recapitalising Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe so that these uniforms were made and supplied locally.