Police abduct UPND MP

4

Police abduct UPND MP

Police Officers from Police Intelligence Unit at Police Headquarters have abducted Sesheke UPND MP Romeo Kangombe and are taking him to Muchinga for questioning over a fracas in which PF cadres blocked Hakainde Hichilema from driving back to Lusaka.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Now police summon HH in Chinsali
  2. Sesheke MP urges Lungu to restore dignity to soldiers
  3. Police summon UPND Kangombe
  4. Police boss blames UPND for Muchinga violence
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 4
  • comment-avatar
    the observer 2 hours ago

    Police do not abduct. It is their work to pick suspects. They draw their mandate from the state.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    zebigge 2 hours ago

    Azakampa ku sogolo, Kangombe

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Aristotle 3 hours ago

    But when are they going to arrest that “security concern” who throw a bottle at HH’s convoy? I always wonder why police deny to give permits to opposition for rallies always citing “security concerns” as reason for not allow them to conduct public meetings, is that bottle throwing thug one the “security concerns”?

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    James bond 007 3 hours ago

    Cowards. You are failing to arrest a pf cadre who threw a stone at HH’s motor cade. 
    Idiots.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *