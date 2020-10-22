Police Officers from Police Intelligence Unit at Police Headquarters have abducted Sesheke UPND MP Romeo Kangombe and are taking him to Muchinga for questioning over a fracas in which PF cadres blocked Hakainde Hichilema from driving back to Lusaka.
Police abduct UPND MP
COMMENTS
Police do not abduct. It is their work to pick suspects. They draw their mandate from the state.
Azakampa ku sogolo, Kangombe
But when are they going to arrest that “security concern” who throw a bottle at HH’s convoy? I always wonder why police deny to give permits to opposition for rallies always citing “security concerns” as reason for not allow them to conduct public meetings, is that bottle throwing thug one the “security concerns”?
Cowards. You are failing to arrest a pf cadre who threw a stone at HH’s motor cade.
Idiots.