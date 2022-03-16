Police advise people traditional ‘gassers’

POLICE STEP IN IN CHIMBUYA

16th March,2022 – As Zambia Police, we wish to appeal to members of the public to avoid at all cost disrupting the peace and tranquility currently prevailing during the mourning of our Fourth Republican President His Excellency Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

This call comes in the wake of some alleged traditional cousinship (Chimbuya) were some section of the people are reported to have been smeared with some white substance such as powder or mealie meal of which some people who are not traditional cousins with the deceased have ended up as victims.

Further, we have reports that some people have organized containers of white paint targeting their traditional cousins during this period of mourning. We wish to appeal to the general public that they should desist from any form of action or actions which might lead to the breach of the peace as Police will not condone any form of lawlessness.

Everyone’s desire should be to mourn and put to rest the former Head of State in a distinguished manner devoid of violence and disorderly conduct.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON