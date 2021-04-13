Police arrest 9 UPND officials in Petauke

Police in Petauke has ordered the UPND in Kaumbwe Constituency not to proceed with today’s Constituency and district adoption processes as they will be deemed illegal assembles.

And nine UPND officials in Kaumbwe among them Constituency Vice Chairman,Kanyanga ward chairman and ward aspiring candidate were yesterday picked and detained at Petauke police station for unlawful Assembly.

UPND Chairman for Communication Felix Ngoma who confirmed the arrest of the officials as well as the order not to go ahead with today’s activities says the 9 officials spent a night in detention while efforts to engage the officer in charge yielded no results.

Mr Ngoma said the party was holding its ward primary adoption process when state police swung in and arrested the officials.

The party is scheduled for a meeting this morning with the police command in Petauke on the way forward.

