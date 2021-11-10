Police arrest fugitive Donovan Gray

Fugitive Donovan Gray Arrestee.

Police officers have arrested Mr. Donovan Grey, who has been on the run for more than year. He has been arrested for altering documents and defrauding ZRA out of $16,000,000 and he is currently detained at Kabwata Police Station.

Mr. Gray had barricaded himself in his house for 24 hours and threatened to shot anyone who would enter his house. Police obtained a search warrant and broke into his house and disarmed Mr. Gray who is now in police custody.

Mr. Gray was a regular feature at State House in the PF government, rubbing shoulders with powers that be and now wants to extend his influence to the new dawn government which is against capture from “clique of thieves”

Before his arrest he claimed to be well connected to State House and the Inspector General of Police.