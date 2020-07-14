Police arrest Kabwe youth over Mulingishi textiles

Police arrest youth activist for speaking out on Mulungushi Textiles

Police in Kabwe have today arrested and detained Don Mwenda for alleged seditious practises.

Mwenda, a youth activist and UPND staunch member was summoned to police yesterday after instructions from two PF thugs Watson Mwale and Collins Kapeya, working for Mushsnga.

Last Thursday Mwenda who is also a founder member of Youth for Change challenged Edgar Lungu’s claims to reopen Mulungushi Textiles. He exposed a dossier where Lungu and PF want to employ a few cadres to masquerade as workers at the textile plant by the end of this year and later close the plant if they win the 2021 elections.

Mwenda was summoned by phone yesterday to report himself at Kabwe Central police station.

The youths also questioned where the textile factory will get cotton for the plant.

Right now Don remains in custody awaiting instructions from ‘higher authorities’.

He was escorted to police by UPND supporters.

And HH is currently live on KNC radio which has been surrounded by UPND, NDC and other youths to offer security should any PF thugs get closer to disrupt the program.