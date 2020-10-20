Police arrest Kambwili’ a wife and children

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has after a protracted argument with the police been granted entry into the Lusaka Magistrate complex after police initially tried to stop him.
The police who kept on tossing the UPND leader and his team which included Roan NDC lawmaker Joseph Chishala,UPND mobilisation chairperson Sylvia Masebo and RPP President James Lukuku said they were working on superior instructions not to allow the UPND leader inside.
This is in the case where NDC President Chishimba Kambwili is appearing for his bail pending appeal hearing before Magistrate David Simusamba.
Hichilema who insisted on being allowed entry said it is unfortunate that the dictatorial tendencies by the PF were now being extended to Court areas which are supposed to be free to any citizen as they were a beacon of justice.
“I was detained here at chimbokaila and I was using this gate all the time.What has changed now that there should be restrictions.I found vehicles entering here but the moment I reach here,that constable woman there is heard barking instructions not to allow me in and lock the gate.What manner of lawlessness is this”,he asked.
The UPND leader who spent more than 30 minutes at the court gate was only allowed inside the court premises after the police realised that President Hichilema was defiant.
Meanwhile,Police haven arrested and detained Kambwili’s wife Caroline and daughter Chanda at Kabwata police station after they insisted to to enter the court premises.
They have been charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace.
Kambwili is expected to appear in court after 10:30hrs.President Hichilema has been joined by Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube
(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM
COMMENTS
The entire system is rotten. I can’t even be proud to call my self a Zambian.
Brutality at its greatest. A day after prayer and fasting, Their hearts are hardened like a Rock😔. Zambians had made a name to the outside world that they are kindhearted people, but things changed overnight, we have turned out to be so cruel to each other. We are Mean. Baipa Moyo, Vigabenga Vabantu, Vima Dog Eat Dog.
In all this, I feel sorry for The Alfa, because no matter how he disguises himself in what is happening, it is his face which is being painted black both nationally and internationally, his people may be acting on their own but unfortunately the faces of his people are not visible but his is very visible locally and externally as we speak just now this news is in international domain and people have already made their opinions on him and him alone. GOD FORGIVE HIM AND LET HIM LIVE LONGER, WE WANT HIM TO TEST SOME DOSAGES OF HIS OWN MEDICATION IN THE NEAR FUTURE
We need to put more pressure to ensure rule of law is observed in the land
We need more pressure on this failing government
Am feeling sorry for my country. God have mercy.
PF is sewing seeds of hatred which will backfire one day