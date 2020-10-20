Police arrest Kambwili’ a wife and children

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has after a protracted argument with the police been granted entry into the Lusaka Magistrate complex after police initially tried to stop him.

The police who kept on tossing the UPND leader and his team which included Roan NDC lawmaker Joseph Chishala,UPND mobilisation chairperson Sylvia Masebo and RPP President James Lukuku said they were working on superior instructions not to allow the UPND leader inside.

This is in the case where NDC President Chishimba Kambwili is appearing for his bail pending appeal hearing before Magistrate David Simusamba.

Hichilema who insisted on being allowed entry said it is unfortunate that the dictatorial tendencies by the PF were now being extended to Court areas which are supposed to be free to any citizen as they were a beacon of justice.

“I was detained here at chimbokaila and I was using this gate all the time.What has changed now that there should be restrictions.I found vehicles entering here but the moment I reach here,that constable woman there is heard barking instructions not to allow me in and lock the gate.What manner of lawlessness is this”,he asked.

The UPND leader who spent more than 30 minutes at the court gate was only allowed inside the court premises after the police realised that President Hichilema was defiant.

Meanwhile,Police haven arrested and detained Kambwili’s wife Caroline and daughter Chanda at Kabwata police station after they insisted to to enter the court premises.

They have been charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace.

Kambwili is expected to appear in court after 10:30hrs.President Hichilema has been joined by Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM