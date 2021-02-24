Police arrest killer of Nsama, Kaunda

Police have arrested Funwell Nyundu as suspect in the murderer of Nsama and Kaunda during the botched interrogation of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

The Watchdog understands that Nyundu was arrested a few days ago.

*DPP FINDS DOCKET ON NSAMA, KAUNDA SHOOTING WANTING*

BY DARIUS CHOONYA

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has sent back to the Police for further investigations the docket on the killing of State Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda

NPA Chief State Advocate, Nkumbiza Mumba, in an interview with Diamond News, says this is because the authority wants the Police to tie up a few loose ends.

But lawyer representing Joseph Kaunda says the decision by the NPA to send back the docket to the police is an indictment on the report that President Edgar Lungu received from the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kankanja.

Mr. Mulambo Haimbe has since urged the Judiciary to be proactive in the matter and ensure that justice prevails.

On January 26, 2021, President Edgar Lungu through his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe revealed that he had received a report from Mr. Kanganja on the shooting of the two citizens which he handed over to the Director of Public Prosecution for further study.