Police arrest killer of Nsama, Kaunda

Police have arrested Funwell Nyundu as suspect in the murderer of Nsama and Kaunda during the botched interrogation of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.
The Watchdog understands that Nyundu was arrested a few days ago.
Meanwhile,
*DPP FINDS DOCKET ON NSAMA, KAUNDA SHOOTING WANTING*
BY DARIUS CHOONYA
The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has sent back to the Police for further investigations the docket on the killing of State Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda
NPA Chief State Advocate, Nkumbiza Mumba, in an interview with Diamond News, says this is because the authority wants the Police to tie up a few loose ends.
But lawyer representing Joseph Kaunda says the decision by the NPA to send back the docket to the police is an indictment on the report that President Edgar Lungu received from the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kankanja.
Mr. Mulambo Haimbe has since urged the Judiciary to be proactive in the matter and ensure that justice prevails.
On January 26, 2021, President Edgar Lungu through his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe revealed that he had received a report from Mr. Kanganja on the shooting of the two citizens which he handed over to the Director of Public Prosecution for further study.
COMMENTS
The DPP finds the docket wanting and sends it back to the police. All that was a deliberate move to insert some lop holes in the statement so that the killers are acquitted on a technicality. One can imagine dockets for common pipo killed in cold blood are handled? The DPP is sent that docket because it involves theirs and want the heads to turn. We are watching this matter as it unfolds. This suspect has just one name, no rank and other details.
Who’s Funwell Nyundu? Is he a police officer? Is he the one in the picture?
We hope its true but still a suspect. We thought bullets are serious accountable materials and whoever dispences them by firing a gun must account for remaining bullets and a fired canister is evidence. So how can he still be a suspect?
Let the law take its course and this is the clear signal to all cops that you can run but you can not hide and may Almighty God unlocks many dirty games and don’t be used by cadres be professional in your duties we love you cops