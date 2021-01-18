Police arrest PF cadre over traffic accident

JOHN CHANDA CHIMBA ARRESTED

Police in Lusaka have picked up, charged and arrested blogger and businessman, John Chanda Chimba.

Chimba is accused of dangerous driving and causing injury after he hit another cadre of the ruling Patriotic Front and artist, Sarafina Nthenga.

Sarafina, known as “Ba Kopala Laaka”, was allegedly bashed by Chimba at Twin Palm Mall. She was driving a Mitsubishi Pajero egistration number ECL 2021.

Chimba is locked up at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police station..

Sarafina is among artists that recently benefited with a K300,000 from government empowerment programme for artists.