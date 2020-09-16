Police arrest two PF thugs in Kasama

Police in Northern Province have arrested two thugs suspected to be PF cadres identified as Janny Yamba and Witson Mutanda for allegedly damaging a Toyota Vista motor vehicle registration number ABT 375 belonging to Jairos Simbeye.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo has said in a statement that the incident occurred today 16th September 2020 around 10 hours in Kasama District.

Jairos Simbeye is the UPND aspiring candidate for Isoka and was at the time of the attack about to come out of Shoprite shop when thugs in PF regalia surrounded his vehicle and started damaging it forcing him to retreat into Shoprite. His colleague only named as Gideon was however spotted by the PF thugs who followed and assaulted him, Police have confirmed.

Katongo says the suspects are in police custody and will be charged ‘appropriately.’ She further said one of the PF suspects who damaged the vehicle; 34 year old Janny Yamba was subsequently wounded in the head by suspected UPND cadres using a Machete.

