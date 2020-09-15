Police arrest UPND Lukashya candidate

*Latest*
Police working in conjunction with PF have just arrested UPND Lukashya candidate ‘Big Mule’ with 40 others.
By 20:40 local time, they were being taken to Kasama police station to be detained.
This marks the end of PF. One does not need so called “Prophets’ to predict the fall of PF and it’s cohorts.
Zambians should start tightening their belts because things are going to get very nasty. The kwacha is going to tumble further and essentials will become very expensive to a few honest individuals.
The thieves in PF have gone on rampage.
Where is the military??
COMMENTS
