Police arrest UPND Lukashya candidate

1

Police arrest UPND Lukashya candidate

*Latest*
Police working in conjunction with PF have just arrested UPND Lukashya candidate ‘Big Mule’ with 40 others.

By 20:40 local time, they were being taken to Kasama police station to be detained.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. UPND asks Lukashya to reject PF
  2. UPND warns PF against tampering with Lukashya votes
  3. PF candidate joins UPND
  4. Police lock up UPND campaigners in Lukashya
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Ichalo Lifupa... 1 hour ago

    This marks the end of PF. One does not need so called “Prophets’ to predict the fall of PF and it’s cohorts.

    Zambians should start tightening their belts because things are going to get very nasty. The kwacha is going to tumble further and essentials will become very expensive to a few honest individuals. 

    The thieves in PF have gone on rampage. 

    Where is the military??

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *