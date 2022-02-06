Police arrest UPND officials for disturbing illegal miner

POLICE ARREST CHIKOTA AND 19 OTHERS FOR DAMAGING POLICE CAR, AND PROPERTY

Mansa- 6th February 2022

Police in Mansa have arrested United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Mr. Stephen Chikota and 19 others.

Mr. Chikota has been accused of organizing a group that caused damage to a police car and public property.

He has been released on police bond pending court appearance.

Mr. Chikota is accused of among other things damaging a police car, blocking the main road and holding an illegal protest.

After his press briefing held in Mansa, villagers in the area also dismounted a bridge that connects Chembe to Mansa to prevent the investor to haul the illegal ore.

Mr. Chikota has accused certain Ministers and senior government officials he is ready to name of engaging in corruption and aiding an investor who has an exploration licence to illegally mine copper, cobalt and a rare mineral called Sugilite.