Police arrest UPND officials in Livingstone

0

Armed Police officers this morning nabbed Six UPND members including Clement Andaleki in Livingstone district while making public announcement in Maramba ward ahead of the by_ election slated for 4 th January 2021.

According to the approved timetable of the campaign it is the UPND who are supposed to campaign door to door in police camp today.

This happened as they were passing through police camp which is within Maramba ward.

The six UPND members are detained at Livingstone Central Police Station

Details later

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Police arrest Kambwili’ a wife and children
  2. Police summon UPND Kangombe
  3. Police planning to arrest HH tonight
  4. Police boss blames UPND for Muchinga violence
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *