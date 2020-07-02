Police in Lusaka have arrested Mr. Irubi Mwanza a Lusaka resident for sharing an audio recording of PF cadres complaining about the state of the economy.
Mr.Mwanza shared one of the recordings in which PF cadres complain of economic hardship.
Mr. Irubi Mwanza is detained at Ridgeway Police Post.
Police arrest youth for sharing economic misery complaint
