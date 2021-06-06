Police attack HH’s convoy in Chingola

Ati Christian nation?????,….then on that day of National something…something…..we shall see cheap gold diggers preaching and praising the loudest as if they have no consciousness.
Our children are watching and slowly believing that it’s normal to support wrong doing. What we do now are practical lessons for the futur generations and future leaders. Wrong doers now have the courage to even video record themselves and share online…..????????????. We used to hear about this from other countries on BBC, CNN but now happening in front of our eyes. Well meaning Christians should honestly pray and fast for only God’s mercy to help mother Zambia.
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WAS HAPPENING IN UGANDA WHEN MUSEVENI WAS SEEKING AN ILLEGAL RE-ELECTION.
H H WILL NOT MANAGE TO FIGHT THIS ALONE, THE ZAMBIAN CITIZENS MUST STAND UP TO THEIR RIGHTS.
WE ARE IN A CAMPAIGN PERIOD AND ZAMBIA IS A DEMOCRACY, NOT A DICTATORSHIP.
The Police should blame when the country goes on full scale civil war. I see them with guns and heavy armament when they know very well that people and the opposition are not armed. Police actions invite people to arm themselves and we shall see if they have even the stamina to stop a civil strife.
Dictators have no brains!! Which normal person would stop others from attending church?
When the police donot conduct themselves in a professional manner, it is the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who should be held accountable. When the IGP fails, it is the appointing authority of the IGP who is responsible. When the appointing authority of the IGP doesn’t condemn police actions of denying citizens their freedom of movement in the country, it is the appointing authority who benefits from these police actions.
The behaviour by the police is extremely shocking and disturbing. Zambia is a peace loving country. Let peace prevail.
This is what a police state under a dictator regime does. Can a country maintain peace and stability when police are instructed to deny the opposition freedom of movement in their own country?? What are the independent governance institutions doing to reduce the executive powers of the regime using police??
COMMENTS
