Police beat up PF thugs who went to show solidarity and support health minister Chitalu Chilufya’s corruption at the magistrate court.

Some thugs went to court flashing traffic blue lights which are used on police cars.

PF CADRE MWELWA CHAMA CLOBBERED.

MAYO NAFWA, HE SHOUTED AS POLICE POUNCED ON HIM.

Story by Chanoda Ngwira (Team Chitotela)

Unruly PF Cadre Mwelwa Chama was this morning beaten and taken into detention by Police officers for forcing his way into the magistrate court to offer solidarity to corruption accused Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

Mwelwa, a cadre attached to ZESCO and drawing a free salary from ZESCO arrived at the court with a ZESCO Toyata Hilux and a blue police beacon and tried to intimidate the police.

Blue lights are reserved for Police and VIP traffic clearance on public roads.

Last week, court proceedings were disrupted when PF cadres stormed the courtroom.