This soldier is the Suspected killer of Dr. Tasila Tembo-Pitters. He is Lt. Nigel Mwaba.

Police have launched a manhunt

Lt Nigel Mwaba,33, a Zambia Army officer shot and beheaded Dr Tasila Tembo aged 47, whose body was discovered in a decomposed state covered with branches in Nanking Army Training Centre in Mikango Barracks area.