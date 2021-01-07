Police block HH from attending Kalulushi funeral

UPND

President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has been blocked from going to the Copperbelt.

The Kalulushi airport where he was scheduled to land has also been blocked.

And there is a battalion of police on the Copperbelt roads.

HH was going to attend burial of UPND officials who died in road accident.

Police say HH can’t use any of the roads or airports on the Copperbelt because President Edgar Lungu will be using them.