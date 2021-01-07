Police block HH from attending Kalulushi funeral

UPND
President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has been blocked from going to the Copperbelt.
The Kalulushi airport where he was scheduled to land has also been blocked.
And there is a battalion of police on the Copperbelt roads.
HH was going to attend burial of UPND officials who died in road accident.
Police say HH can’t use any of the roads or airports on the Copperbelt because President Edgar Lungu will be using them.
COMMENTS
They thought using the police to kill HH was easy. This action shows that we don’t hv a Govt which died with MCS
Madness! This is abusing state power and police. So in Zambia the opposition can be blocked from attending a funeral of their member? Why should a president deny opposition freedom of movement in a province just because they are in that particular province? I think PF and the president is looking for an excuse to arrest HH in the name of maintaining law and order. Which law and order is violated when HH travels to attend a funeral of a senior member of his party? Zambia is demonstrating dictatorship under a police state. Anyway the 2021 elections will come soon. HH should not react in ways that will give the PF regime an opportunity to remove him from the ballot. It is irritating to always be hearing of blocking and threats in a free country!
Abusing Zambian’s Tax payers money.Under Pf one’s life is no longer sacred
let them continue campaigning for him. 12 August is not far we have already decided our next president
For sure, let them continue help with campaining for our HH
this is now stupidity of the highest order
And why do you call it that?
they want to kill some more citizens? what is wrong with pf govt kanshi? what are they scaredt
i dont think the Gov is scared of anything here, law and order must be followed thats all.
@ Patience, you are a daft and uneducated fool, what law and order are you referring to? what happens to freedom of movement and to associate?
Andy, what is wrong with Patience’s opinion for you to insult her like that. She has just expressed her opinion. The Republican President is in the Copperbelt with a lot of PF Caders around Copperbelt and HH likewise moves with trucks of UPND Canders. Imagine what can happen if both caders merge at some point… To avoid any more bloodshed and political violence it’s important that HH wait or sends senior party officials to the funeral house. In addition According to our African tradition, you can still visit the funeral house later.
Let’s not insult each other, Zambia is bigger than PF or UPND or any single person.
LET’S PREACH UNIT, LOVE AND PEACE.
I LOVE MY HOME ZAMBIA AND EVERY ZAMBIAN, I WILL NOT PARTICIPATE OR PROMOTE VIOLENCE
@Patience, there is no cure for stupidity. Stick your head back in the sand. No need to expose your ignorance.