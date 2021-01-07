Police block HH from attending Kalulushi funeral

12

Police block HH from attending Kalulushi funeral

UPND

President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has been blocked from going to the Copperbelt.

The Kalulushi airport where he was scheduled to land has also been blocked.

And there is a battalion of police on the Copperbelt roads.

HH was going to attend burial of UPND officials who died in road accident.

Police say HH can’t use any of the roads or airports on the Copperbelt because President Edgar Lungu will be using them.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Police block HH in Kasama
  2. Police block Nevers Mumba from entering Vubwi
  3. UPND CB official perish in road accident
  4. UPND and NDC Youths to proceed with tomorrows planned protest as police and PF cadres prepare to block them
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 12
  • comment-avatar
    PF Legitimacy to rule is over 3 hours ago

    They thought using the police to kill HH was easy. This action shows that we don’t hv a Govt which died with MCS

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ngoma Yamaano 4 hours ago

    Madness! This is abusing state power and police. So in Zambia the opposition can be blocked from attending a funeral of their member? Why should a president deny opposition freedom of movement in a province just because they are in that particular province? I think PF and the president is looking for an excuse to arrest HH in the name of maintaining law and order. Which law and order is violated when HH travels to attend a funeral of a senior member of his party? Zambia is demonstrating dictatorship under a police state. Anyway the 2021 elections will come soon. HH should not react in ways that will give the PF regime an opportunity to remove him from the ballot. It is irritating to always be hearing of blocking and threats in a free country!

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Atabane 4 hours ago

    Abusing Zambian’s Tax payers money.Under Pf one’s life is no longer sacred

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    RJ 5 hours ago

    let them continue campaigning for him. 12 August is not far we have already decided our next president

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    RJ 5 hours ago

    this is now stupidity of the highest order

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    RJ 5 hours ago

    they want to kill some more citizens? what is wrong with pf govt kanshi? what are they scaredt

    Reply
    • comment-avatar
      Patience 5 hours ago

      i dont think the Gov is scared of anything here, law and order must be followed thats all.

      Reply
      • comment-avatar
        andy 3 hours ago

        @ Patience, you are a daft and uneducated fool, what law and order are you referring to? what happens to freedom of movement and to associate?

        Reply
        • comment-avatar
          Watcher 46 seconds ago

          Andy, what is wrong with Patience’s opinion for you to insult her like that. She has just expressed her opinion. The Republican President is in the Copperbelt with a lot of PF Caders around Copperbelt and HH likewise moves with trucks of UPND Canders. Imagine what can happen if both caders merge at some point… To avoid any more bloodshed and political violence it’s important that HH wait or sends senior party officials to the funeral house. In addition According to our African tradition, you can still visit the funeral house later.

          Let’s not insult each other, Zambia is bigger than PF or UPND or any single person.

          LET’S PREACH UNIT, LOVE AND PEACE.
          I LOVE MY HOME ZAMBIA AND EVERY ZAMBIAN, I WILL NOT PARTICIPATE OR PROMOTE VIOLENCE

          Reply
      • comment-avatar
        Kujai Mbasela 58 mins ago

        @Patience, there is no cure for stupidity. Stick your head back in the sand. No need to expose your ignorance.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *