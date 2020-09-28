Police block Kapiri MP from doing charity work

*POLICE BLOCK KAPIRI MPOSHI MP*

Good morning

Today I am scheduled to deliver 60 pockets of cement to our marketeers at Lubuto in Lunchu Ward, however the police have surrounded the market and blocked the road leading to the market.

We recently erected a market shelter for the marketeers and they need the cement to finish the contruction works so that the project is completed before the next rains.

Further, we have already sunk a new borehole at the market and put taps at different points and this system serving the community very well.

Herewith photos of current situation at the market. You can also the delapidated market that our women are currently using and the newly constructed one, that the PF don’t want us to finish for our people.

Aluta Continua!

SKK