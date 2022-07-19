Police caution newly recruited teachers on getting proper clearance

STATEMENT ON THE ISSUANCE OF POLICE CLEARANCE FOR EMPLOYMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE MR. LEMMY KAJOBA

Following the successful recruitment of teachers by the Government, the Zambia Police Service wish to warn successful candidates against falling prey to unscrupulous people who are in the habit of swindling members of the public of their hard earned money especially during the clearance of Non-Criminal fingerprints. The fingerprints clearance certificate is duly issued by the Zambia Police Service and members of the public (Candidates) are advised to go by the following guidelines:

Fingerprints must be lifted from any nearest Police Station from the area where successful candidates resides.

The successful applicants are required to pay through the Commercial Bank money amounting to K84.00 at their local place. A Government receipt will be issued by the Zambia Police Service upon production of a deposit slip of K84.00 from the bank. This will be attached to the fingerprints lifted and sent to Zambia Police Service Headquarters for further processing after which the forms will be sent back for collection at the point of submission.

All necessary forms have since been dispatched and as such, no one is expected to pay any money at a Police Station. There is no express fee attached to this process.

As Zambia Police Service we will continue to ensure that we carry out our work in a professional manner at all times. You are therefore again advised to go to any nearest Police Station for further guidance.

Mr. Lemmy Kajoba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

18TH JULY, 2022.