Police charge former president Lungu’s bodyguard

police Charge ADC to President Lungu

7th February, 2022

Police in Lusaka have formerly charged and arrested a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Chisanga Chanda aged 53 of House Number 8004 Brentwood Woodlands in Lusaka Province for the alleged offence of being an accessory after the fact to a felony Contrary to Sections 397 (1) and 398 of the Penal Code Act Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Mr Chanda on unknown date, but between the 1st October, 2019 and 4th February, 2022 in Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did receive or assist a wanted suspect.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON.

So what is Makebi Zulu complaining about here?

The police have power to detain.a suspect for 48 hours. And this one was not even in cells but at some nice mansion in Kalundu. They can question anyone including Makebi Zulu himself over those missing funds in Eastern province. Just because someone was Edgar Lungu’s body guard does not mean that he is above the law. From what Makebi is saying here, we can’t see anything wrong with what the police did. In fact Makebi is ably telling us why his client was detained lawfully .

And when did Makebi becom such an advocate of Human rights? Was he not toasting to people being arrested and beaten by his PF regime? Let’s reduce on hypocrisy. We know you are it doing this for money but at least be honest